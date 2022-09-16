Maroon Out continues bringing the 12th Man together this season

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The leaders of Maroon Out joined The Three to talk about the long-standing Texas A&M “Maroon Out” game, and how proceeds from shirt sales are used to fund scholarships for deserving Aggies.

Maroon Out was founded by Class of 2000 Junior President Kyle Valentine in the summer of 1998, when Nebraska was a top ranked football program, and the Aggies were scheduled to play them at home. Kyle wanted to give the Aggies that extra boost of spirit by matching Nebraska’s sea of red with an even bigger sea of maroon.

The Aggies went on to win in a huge upset over No. 2 Nebraska. That Maroon Out game led to a national shortage of maroon shirts after 31,000 shirts were sold for the game. Now, Maroon Out sells over 45,000 shirts each year in support of Aggie spirit, traditions, and scholarship. All of the proceeds from Maroon Out support Texas A&M student organizations and the Maroon Out Scholarship.

To learn more about Maroon Out, watch the video above or click here.

