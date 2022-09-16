Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!

Lindsay B. Reynolds was the Chief of Staff to fmr. First Lady Melania Trump. She met the queen on two recent occasions.
Lindsay B. Reynolds
Lindsay B. Reynolds(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the world prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau sat down with Lindsay B. Reynolds who met the queen twice. Reynolds, the Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, visited and received tours of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. She also served as the White House point of contact for the planning of the 2019 State Visit. In her interview, Reynolds shares what it was like to meet the Royal Family.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
Tropical Depression Seven now Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, hosts a breakfast with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South...
Harris meets with South Africa's president
The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours