Normagee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players

Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a...
Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash involving some of Normangee’s football players.(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash involving some of Normangee’s football players.

DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. The Hyundai tried to turn off of Highway 39 onto FM 1452 when they hit the Toyota.

Normangee Head coach Danny Mitchell told KBTX that five players were involved in the collision. They were in the Hyundai. He said all of the players had to be taken to the hospital, but are expected to be ok.

DPS says the driver of the Toyota suffered major injuries.

