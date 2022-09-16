OPAS announces annual gala theme, celebrating 50 years

Their annual gala will be held on January 2023. Thursday night they held an event to thank...
Their annual gala will be held on January 2023. Thursday night they held an event to thank their sponsors, while also unveiling the gala’s theme.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On a 50th birthday, it is important to celebrate big, and that’s exactly what OPAS will be doing this year.

OPAS is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with big shows and a big event. Their annual gala will be held on January 2023. Thursday night they held an event to thank their sponsors, while also unveiling the gala’s theme.

Studio 50 More! This is a play on Studio 54, a popular disco club in the ‘70s.

Encore OPAS President, Teri Dyson, says this is exactly why it was chosen.

“We’ll take you back 50 years to when OPAS first started to the fabulous, glamorous days of disco. So, get ready for a glitzy evening full of 70′s fun,” she said.

The OPAS season will kick off at the end of September, opening with Neil Berg’s Fifty Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll. Other popular shows this year include Legally Blonde and Anastasia.

Visit the Encore website for gala information. Tickets and this season’s schedule can be found here. The sponsor and theme reveal event was held at David Gardner’s Jewelers.

