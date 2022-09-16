Texas A&M equestrian hosts Maroon & White scrimmage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team hosts its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free and live results can be found here.

“We will treat our meet just like a season opener,” head coach Tana McKay said. “We have brought judges in, and our girls will be in uniform, so I’m excited to see how we ride in a competition setting. Our girls and four-legged friends have been practicing hard all fall, but this meet really provides us a great opportunity to evaluate everyone in a true competition format.”

Texas A&M is coming off a 14-5 season that included an appearance in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship final, where they lost a heartbreaker to Oklahoma State, 11-9. It marked the program’s 20thappearance in the NCEA Championship.

The Aggies return 25 riders from the 2021-22 squad that saw competition action, including 10 of the 16 starters from the NCEA Championship. Notable returnees include All-Americans Hanna Olaussen (Horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining).

The Aggies open the regular season hosting TCU (9/23), followed by a pair of road trips out west to Fresno St. (9/30) and UC Davis (10/1). A&M returns to the Brazos Valley to host South Carolina (10/8) before heading back on the road for meets at Georgia (10/22) and Auburn (11/11). The Maroon & White wrap up the fall slate hosting Fresno St. (11/17).

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

