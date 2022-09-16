Treat of the Day: Bryan High’s Advanced Academics Night “big hit”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD says the Advanced Academics Night at Bryan High was a big hit.

Students received yard signs recognizing their accomplishments and parents learned more about the advanced programs offered at the school.

Bryan High students can earn an International Baccalaureate diploma recognized at universities worldwide. Rudder High students can receive the nationally-renowned AP Capstone diploma. Bryan Collegiate students can earn up to 60 college credits and an associate’s degree when they graduate high school.

Learn More: bryanisd.org/growwithus

