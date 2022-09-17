10th ranked Bremond stays undefeated with win over Holland

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers improved to 4-0 after taking down Holland 46-35 at Tiger Stadium. Despite season-worsts in both points for and against, the Tigers held the Hornets at bay as the 10th ranked team in the state remains among the ranks of the unbeaten.

After a Bremond punt to open the game, the Tigers and Hornets each scored a pair of touchdowns in the following four drives.

The first score of the game came on a lob from Desi Cantu to Trey Grinnan, who took it 86 yards for the Holland touchdown. A botched snap on the extra point resulted in a successful two-point conversion as Holland took the lead 8-0.

Bremond answered immediately, as Bobby Drake took it to the house on the first play of the ensuing drive. The two-point conversion was successful as the Tigers tied it up 8-8.

On the next drive, Holland’s Desi Cantu found Gavin Cruz for the long Hornet touchdown.

Again, the Tigers answered. Braylen Wortham stayed with it on the QB keeper and put the Tigers up 16-15.

The back and forth continued throughout the game, but ultimately, it was Bremond hanging on to win this one as they improve to 4-0.

After taking next week off, the Tigers (4-0) hit the field again on September 30 at home against the Windthorst Trojans (1-2) in their final game before district play. Kickoff is expected to be 7:00 at Tiger Stadium.

