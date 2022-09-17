Aggies Drop SEC Opener vs. Georgia, 3-2

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies fell short against the Georgia Bulldogs, 3-2, in Friday night’s SEC opener at Ellis Field.

The Bulldogs (7-2-0) pounced first, starting the game of tug-of-war in the first half. Texas A&M (5-2-2) scored in the 15th and 37th minute and Georgia scored in the 7th and 23rd. The Bulldogs notched the winning goal in the 69th minute.

The Aggies had ample opportunities to knot the match down the stretch, but a Mia Pante missile from 12 yards out was a cat’s whisker right of the frame in the 77th minute and Maile Hayes hit the crossbar in the 84th minute.

Taylor Pounds recorded her first goal of the season in the 15th minute and Andersen Williams tallied her first career goal in the 37th minute. Fourteen different Aggies have registered goals this season.

The final score belied the Aggies’ dominance on the stat sheet. Texas A&M owned the advantages in goals (19-8), shots-on-goal (7-3) and corner kicks (8-4).

Georgia’s Liz Beardsley made five saves, all in the second half, to seal the victory.

SCORING SUMMARY

7′ – Kenna Caldwell punched a Georgia corner kick away to Cate Hardin who scored from outside the penalty box. UGA 1, A&M 0

15′ – Taylor Pounds volleyed the ball into goal off a Mia Pante corner kick from the far side. A&M 1, UGA 1

23′ – Dasia Torbert flipped the field with a through ball to Joyelle Washington who slid the ball past Caldwell in a 1v1 battle. UGA 2, A&M 1

37′ – Laney Carroll won the 50/50 ball off a Georgia throw-in giving the ball to Pounds. Pounds sent a ball past the Georgia backline to Jai Smith. Smith took the ball to the end line and cut the ball back to Andersen Williams for a first-touch goal. A&M 2, UGA 2

69′ – On the attack, Tori Penn sent a ball into the 18-yard box to Abby Boyan who headed the ball inside the 6-yard box. Dasia Torbert took a touch and scored. UGA 3, A&M 2

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field on Thursday for a 7 p.m. match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri, junior midfielder Taylor Pounds and sophomore midfielder Mia Pante are available below.

