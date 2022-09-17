Allen Academy demolishes Bethesda Christian 56-0
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy continues to win after beating Bethesda Christian 56-0.
Kyle DuPont made plays on both sides of the ball. DuPont rushed for a touchdown and had two interceptions in the first quarter.
Aiden Field also helped the ground game for the Rams by scoring a rushing touchdown.
The passing attack was solid as Ethan Lucas hit Rusty Ly McMurray for a touchdown.
Due to the mercy rule, the game ended at halftime.
