Bryan ISD onto next steps: Planning & Zoning Commission denies zoning request

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission denied Bryan ISD’s zoning request for the second time on Sept. 15, and their next step is heading to Bryan City Council.

After almost one year of collaboration between the city of Bryan and Bryan ISD, there are still concerns on a transportation and maintenance complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. Concerns brought up by the planning and zoning commissioners at the meeting consisted of traffic, revenue generation, and aesthetics of the proposed building.

Ginger Carrabine, Bryan ISD Superintendent, told KBTX she wishes a more favorable outcome was made after months of planning with the city of Bryan.

“They are wonderful at the city. Lots of great coordination and collaboration,” said Carrabine. “Ultimately leaving us to satisfy all the requirements to meet their recommendation of approval. So, it was a bit surprising that we accomplished all that and we did not get the approval from the planning and zoning commissioners.”

Superintendent Carrabine said she’s meeting with the School Board of Trustees on Monday Sept. 19 to see how they can move forward from this point. She told KBTX she is not going to give up on this zoning request for the students of Bryan ISD.

Joey Dunn, Deputy City Manager of Bryan, said he recognizes there is a need to build this facility for the kids and he hopes they can work something out.

“The city of Bryan and Bryan ISD have been working together and we really want to find a way for them to build an adequate facility to support their transportation needs,” Dunn said. “The city of Bryan wants to look at the overall economic impact over time. If you place a bus barn right there, it translates to a lack of taxable development over time.”

Dunn said even though the planning and zoning commission has denied the request two times, it doesn’t have to stop there.

“This is a recommendation only. First from staff, then from Bryan planning and zoning commission. Ultimately city council has the final say,” Dunn said.

Dunn told us Bryan ISD is expected to go in front of city council on October 11th with both of their denied requests.

