Bryan wraps up pre-district with win over Richmond Randle

2022 Aggie Gameday - Miami LS2
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Richmond Randle 31-10 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium for the Vikings’ homecoming game.

The Vikings wrapped up pre-district with a 3-1 record. Bryan’s defense stepped up with three interceptions in the game (two by Mason Rice and the other from Tyson Turner). Rice also had a fumble recovery.

Bryan scored don’t the very first play from scrimmage, a 75-yard touchdown pass from Malcom Gooden to Tyson Turner. Gooden later had another touchdown pass to Andrew Walker. Mason Rice had a pick-six to give the Vikings a 21-10 lead at halftime. Gooden came out in the second half with a minor hand injury. Backup quarterback Creed Pierce found Derek Ramsey for another Vikings touchdown in the third quarter.

Bryan will stay at home next week for their district opener against Temple.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
Tropical Depression Seven now Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

Latest News

Snook beats Weimar in defensive battle
Snook beats Weimar in defensive battle
Tyson Turner Bryan Vikings touchdown
Bryan vs Richmond Randle
Highlights: Madisonville wins big at Caldwell
Highlights: Madisonville wins big at Caldwell
Centerville vs Mart
Centerville vs Mart
Video: Holland at Bremond
Video: Holland at Bremond