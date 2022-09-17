Bryan wraps up pre-district with win over Richmond Randle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Richmond Randle 31-10 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium for the Vikings’ homecoming game.

The Vikings wrapped up pre-district with a 3-1 record. Bryan’s defense stepped up with three interceptions in the game (two by Mason Rice and the other from Tyson Turner). Rice also had a fumble recovery.

Bryan scored don’t the very first play from scrimmage, a 75-yard touchdown pass from Malcom Gooden to Tyson Turner. Gooden later had another touchdown pass to Andrew Walker. Mason Rice had a pick-six to give the Vikings a 21-10 lead at halftime. Gooden came out in the second half with a minor hand injury. Backup quarterback Creed Pierce found Derek Ramsey for another Vikings touchdown in the third quarter.

Bryan will stay at home next week for their district opener against Temple.

