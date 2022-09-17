Centerville falls to undefeated Mart 21-20

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The ninth ranked Tigers hosted the second ranked Panther tonight in a ranked showdown of Class 2A.

On Centerville’s first drive of the night they faced fourth-and-13 and went for it to 19-yard pass from Riley Winkler to Cameron Pate. The Tigers failed to convert the two-point conversion and went up 6-0.

Mart answered with DeMontrel Medlock 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Panthers’ second drive of the night to go up 7-6.

Centerville tied the game at 14 with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter. Paxton Hancock hammered in a 1-yard touchdown run, and Lavodrick Phillips pushed his way over the goal line on the two-point conversion run.

The Panther retook the lead with a 5 yard touchdown run from Jonah Ross.

Centerville then drove 97-yards for Phillips to score from 2 yards out to make it a 21-20 game. The Tigers, like the whole night, went for 2. Centerville failed to convert and fell to Mart, 21-20.

“If you just wanted to see a good high school football game I don’t know how you could have found a better one,” said Centerville head coach Kyle Hardee. “I am just over the moon proud of my kids right now, what a great effort tonight. Great Mart team, they have such a great program. I think our kids really turned a corner tonight, proved they can be a four-quarter team.”

