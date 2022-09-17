Centerville falls to undefeated Mart 21-20

2022 Aggie Gameday - Miami LS2
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The ninth ranked Tigers hosted the second ranked Panther tonight in a ranked showdown of Class 2A.

On Centerville’s first drive of the night they faced fourth-and-13 and went for it to 19-yard pass from Riley Winkler to Cameron Pate. The Tigers failed to convert the two-point conversion and went up 6-0.

Mart answered with DeMontrel Medlock 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Panthers’ second drive of the night to go up 7-6.

Centerville tied the game at 14 with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter. Paxton Hancock hammered in a 1-yard touchdown run, and Lavodrick Phillips pushed his way over the goal line on the two-point conversion run.

The Panther retook the lead with a 5 yard touchdown run from Jonah Ross.

Centerville then drove 97-yards for Phillips to score from 2 yards out to make it a 21-20 game. The Tigers, like the whole night, went for 2. Centerville failed to convert and fell to Mart, 21-20.

“If you just wanted to see a good high school football game I don’t know how you could have found a better one,” said Centerville head coach Kyle Hardee. “I am just over the moon proud of my kids right now, what a great effort tonight. Great Mart team, they have such a great program. I think our kids really turned a corner tonight, proved they can be a four-quarter team.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
Tropical Depression Seven now Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

Latest News

Centerville vs Mart
Centerville vs Mart
Snook beats Weimar in defensive battle
Snook beats Weimar in defensive battle
Highlights: Madisonville wins big at Caldwell
Highlights: Madisonville wins big at Caldwell
Tyson Turner Bryan Vikings touchdown
Bryan vs Richmond Randle
Chester hands Calvert a 58-22 loss
Chester hands Calvert a 58-22 loss