Chester hands Calvert 58-22 loss

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Chester Yellowjackets scored the first two touchdowns of the night against Calvert and never looked back in a 58-22 win over the Trojans Friday night at Wilkerson Field.

Jaxon Gay returned a Ja’Carius Schells interception 80 yards to put Chester on the board first 8-0. And if that wasn’t bad enough for Trojan head coach Eric Johnson. On the Yellowjackets next possession. They fumble the ball, but Rick Carlton is able to corral it and compete a pass to Cutter Lowe who will score from 15 yards out to make it 16 to nothing.

Calvert will get on the board on the first play of the second quarter on a Kevondrea Corona 8 yard touchdown run to cut Chester’s lead in half, but only for about 2 minutes.

The Yellowjackets will answer as Kessler Romo scores from 38 yards out thanks to a nice cutback and some nifty running.

Chester wins it 58-22 to improve to 3-1 on the year. Calvert drops to 0-4 and will travel to Apple Springs High School on Saturday September 22 to take on Burkeville.

