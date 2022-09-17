Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school.

Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”

Administrators found the student and took away the gun. Rueda says the student was cooperative.

Rueda says the incident is being handled by Bryan Police.

We have reached out to police and are waiting to hear back.

Bryan ISD released the following statement:

“On Friday, September 16, 2022, a female student was arrested for bringing a gun to Davila Middle School. The school was notified by her family that the student may have the gun and declared that there was no intent to use it at school.  Campus administration immediately located the student, who fully cooperated, and the weapon was confiscated.

The gun was never removed from the backpack, the student declared no intent to use it, and the family and student fully cooperated with the district and police. The district does not believe the student had any intention of harming others. The case is being handled by Bryan Police. This is an important reminder for parents and guardians to keep all weapons secured and out of children’s reach.”

