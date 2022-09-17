Four true freshmen suspended for Miami game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M will be without four true freshman in the week three contest against Miami. Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall plus cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie violated team rules and are not expected to play according to reports.

The Aggies and the Hurricanes kick-off at 8:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

