Homecoming victory for Anderson-Shiro

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro Owls came into Friday nights game against the Evadale Rebels 2-1, but this was more than just another game for the Owls it was their homecoming match up.

In their final pre-district tune-up the Owls waste no time putting points on the board just minutes into the game. Mason Kolby blocks the Rebel’s punt and Will Lee brings it in for the first touchdown of the game. With two minutes left in the first quarter the Rebels score with a pass from Gary Farr to Devin Terrell. Early in the second quarter the Owls score yet again with a hand off from Connor Daley to Jarvis Haynes.

The Owls continue to dominate the rest of the game and earn their homecoming win 41-6.

Next Friday Anderson-Shiro will face off against Kountze Lions at home while Evadale returns home to face off against Northside Lions.

