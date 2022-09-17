Iola comes up short in the battle of the Bulldogs against Thorndale

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -The Iola Bulldogs (1-2) hosted the Thorndale Bulldogs (2-1) in a battle of the dogs under the Friday night lights.

Thorndale bites first. Midway in the first quarter Thorndale QB Coy Stutts calls his own number and bulldogs his way into the endzone to put the first point on the board.

Thorndale kept their foot on the gas for most of the night. Six seconds into the 2nd quarter Jayden Clawson takes the handoff and slides down the sideline into the endzone for a quick six.

Iola was determined not to go down without a fight. QB Brian Crosby takes the snap and scrambles toward the sideline, takes a hit, and gets pushed out of the end zone but not before picking up a first down for his team.

Thorndale would not let up. Four minutes left in the first half Stutts lobs a pass to Clawson who blows past the defenders, takes off down the sideline, and marches into the end zone for the touchdown.

Less than a minute left in the first half Stutts and Clawson link up again for another touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

Before it was said and done Iola would see the inside of the end zone but so would Thorndale.

The Iola Bulldogs fall to 1-3 on the season and the Thorndale Bulldogs find the win column again to move to 3-1 on the season with a final score of 42-6.

Thorndale will travel to Schulenburg for a week five matchup against the Shorthorns (0-4).

Iola will hit the road next Friday to meet the Maud Cardinals (3-1).

