Kenedy Lions defeat Somerville Yeguas on the road

Kenedy Lions defeat Somerville Yeguas.
Kenedy Lions defeat Somerville Yeguas.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 17, 2022
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Kenedy Lions (1-2) defeated the Somerville Yeguas (0-3) on the road on Friday Sept. 16.

Kenedy started out strong. Daniel Pena made his way into the end zone for the touchdown. Kenedy takes the lead 7-0.

Before Somerville could answer, the Lions puts another 7 points on the board. Now leading 14-0 in the second quarter.

The Yeguas put up a fight, QB Ian Teague scores 2 touchdowns for his team before the half.

Going into halftime the score was 21-13.

The final score is 35-13, Lions win.

