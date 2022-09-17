Kenedy Lions defeat Somerville Yeguas on the road
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Kenedy Lions (1-2) defeated the Somerville Yeguas (0-3) on the road on Friday Sept. 16.
Kenedy started out strong. Daniel Pena made his way into the end zone for the touchdown. Kenedy takes the lead 7-0.
Before Somerville could answer, the Lions puts another 7 points on the board. Now leading 14-0 in the second quarter.
The Yeguas put up a fight, QB Ian Teague scores 2 touchdowns for his team before the half.
Going into halftime the score was 21-13.
The final score is 35-13, Lions win.
