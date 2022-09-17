Lexington remains undefeated with big win over Thrall

The Lexington Eagles defeat the Thrall Tigers in blowout, 66-12.
2022 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - It was all Eagles tonight as Thrall struggled to contain Lexington’s offense.

Lexington’s Travis Balcar would be the first to score with a rushing goal line touchdown, giving the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first, Mason Biehle would score off a screen pass from Kase Evans. Biehle takes it 50 yards for another Lexington touchdown.

Thrall would respond in a big way. Jack Watson hits Tyler Bonkowski on a slant that results in a 90 yard touchdown, making the score 14-6 after a missed extra point attempt.

The Eagles find themselves deep in Tiger territory after a huge play from Kaiden Chappel. He will finish off the drive with a rushing goal line touchdown, widening Lexington’s lead to 21-6.

Lexington will have a bye week before hosting Caldwell for their last non-district game .

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
Tropical Depression Seven now Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

Latest News

Snook beats Weimar in defensive battle
Snook beats Weimar in defensive battle
Tyson Turner Bryan Vikings touchdown
Bryan vs Richmond Randle
Highlights: Madisonville wins big at Caldwell
Highlights: Madisonville wins big at Caldwell
Centerville vs Mart
Centerville vs Mart
Chester hands Calvert a 58-22 loss
Chester hands Calvert a 58-22 loss