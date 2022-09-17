Lexington remains undefeated with big win over Thrall

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - It was all Eagles tonight as Thrall struggled to contain Lexington’s offense.

Lexington’s Travis Balcar would be the first to score with a rushing goal line touchdown, giving the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first, Mason Biehle would score off a screen pass from Kase Evans. Biehle takes it 50 yards for another Lexington touchdown.

Thrall would respond in a big way. Jack Watson hits Tyler Bonkowski on a slant that results in a 90 yard touchdown, making the score 14-6 after a missed extra point attempt.

The Eagles find themselves deep in Tiger territory after a huge play from Kaiden Chappel. He will finish off the drive with a rushing goal line touchdown, widening Lexington’s lead to 21-6.

Lexington will have a bye week before hosting Caldwell for their last non-district game .

