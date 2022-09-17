Madisonville spoils Caldwell’s homecoming 63-8

Highlights: Madisonville wins big at Caldwell
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been two very different seasons so far for Caldwell and Madisonville. The Mustangs’ lone loss so far came in overtime to Navasota while the Hornets are still seeking their first win of the season. Madisonville proved to be too strong for Caldwell as the Mustangs won 63-8 at Hornet Stadium Friday night.

Madisonville’s quarterback Ty Williams had four touchdowns on the night. The Mustangs are averaging 45 points a game so far this season.

The Mustangs will be at home next week hosting Livingston, while Caldwell has a bye before hitting the road to take on Lexington.

