Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake.
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
Matthew Garza
Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
Rendering of the proposed Bryan ISD transportation and maintenance complex.
Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously votes against Bryan ISD zoning request

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was...
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,...
Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine’s advances