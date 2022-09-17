New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Walker County are crediting a car seat with saving a child from serious injuries or death following a crash Thursday east of New Waverly.

The 2-year-old girl was riding with her father when the pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a tree on Highway 150 near FM 1097.

“The child’s Father was driving and received multiple serious injuries as the truck was nearly unrecognizable after the crash,” said New Waverly District Chief and PIO Jimmy Williams.

New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS arrived to find the driver still trapped in the vehicle and good samaritans caring for the child. They quickly freed the driver and began treatment of his injuries, calling for a medical helicopter. After examination, the little girl had no apparent injuries as the seat she was in was still secured in the backseat of the destroyed truck.

DPS Troopers are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash and the driver is expected to survive his injuries.

Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was riding in left the roadway and struck a tree Thursday east of New Waverly. (Photo credit: New Waverly FD)

