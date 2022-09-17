Rudder trounces Killeen Chaparral in non-district finale

By Peyton Reed
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers improved to 2-2 thanks to a dominant 44-14 win on the road against the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats. After a slow start to the season, the Rangers seem to have found their stride as they head into district play riding back to back wins.

A pair of defensive touchdowns from LB Trace Emola and a four touchdown, 292 yard passing performance from Xavier Ramirez propelled the Rangers to a big road victory in their final tune-up game before district action.

Rudder looks to continue their success heading into their district opener next Saturday against the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 at Guy K. Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg, TX.

