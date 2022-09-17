Snook beats Weimar in defensive battle

2022 Aggie Gameday - Miami LS2
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A long touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter proved to be the turning point in Friday’s game with Snook beating Weimar 20-13 at Bluejay Stadium.

The touchdown came on the heels of a big turnover late in the third quarter. With the game tied at six, and Weimar driving, Snook’s Ryder Becka separated the ball from the Wildcat runner and the Bluejays were able to jump on it.

When the teams switched sides to begin the final frame, Snook quarterback J. Beaux Hruska connected with Josh Green for a 54-yard score to put Snook ahead 12-6.

Snook (2-1) hosts Runge next week.

Snook beats Weimar in defensive battle
Tyson Turner Bryan Vikings touchdown
Bryan vs Richmond Randle
Highlights: Madisonville wins big at Caldwell
Centerville vs Mart
Chester hands Calvert a 58-22 loss
