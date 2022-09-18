:50 from the 50: Nik Constantinou

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA.

Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards with a career-long of 64 yards at Colorado.

Prior to the 2022 season, Constantinou was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, Preseason Media All-SEC First Team (P) and Preseason Coaches All-SEC First Team (P).

In this edition of “:50 From the 50″, New’s 3 Sports, Morgan Weaver gets to know the Australian punter, talking everything from the Aggies upset against App state shutout to his specific superstitions.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.