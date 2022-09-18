Aggie Game Recap: Miami

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9.

“We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”

Johnson threw for 140 yards and a touchdown to get the win in his first start for A&M.

″It’s freaking awesome. I love playing with these guys,” exclaimed Johnson. “Going to practice every day. Coming out here, getting a win over a top15 team is pretty incredible. Shout out to the O-line and to the defense for playing great tonight.”

Stud running back Devon Achane was again the star of the night for the Aggies, rushing for 88 yards on 18 carries and scoring a critical 25-yard touchdown touchdown catch early in the third quarter to make a big statement coming out of the locker room.

“We line him up at receiver, line him up in the backfield,” Johnson added. “He kind of does it all. He’s very special.”

Ainias Smith added four receptions for 74 yards to help the Aggies to the victory in front of a crowd the third-largest crowd in Kyle Field history.

“I thought [Devon] Achane did a heck of a job in the game catching and running with the football. Ainias made some really nice plays,” said Fisher.

Special teams issues cost the Hurricanes more scoring opportunities. In the first, Nik Constantinou’s punt was dropped and recovered by Chris Russell Jr., then Texas A&M’s Albert Regis blocked a field goal attempt by Miami’s Andres Borregales midway through the second quarter to block what would have been a 36-yard field goal to make it 10-6.

The Aggies lost two players in the secondary in the first quarter because of targeting penalties but were still able to hold the Canes to just 9 points.

“We didn’t like what happened last week but one things about us, we wasn’t going to let the define us,” said defensive back Jaylon Jones. “We said we was going to finish the season the way we wanted to.”

Next week the Aggies head to Arlington to play in the Southwest Classic against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.