Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60

A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge.

Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was attempting to exit a private drive.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Ford struck the trailer of the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Ford, Leobardo Barrientos-Mendez, 68, of Bryan, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky. The passenger was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The roadway was reopened around 4 a.m. Sunday

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

