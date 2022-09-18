Fire reported at College Station apartment complex
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are looking into what started a fire that damaged an apartment complex during the noon hour Sunday.
The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.
We have a reporter on the scene to gather more details. We’ll share new information as it becomes available.
