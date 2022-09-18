Fire reported at College Station apartment complex

The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.
The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.(Photo courtesy: Monique Compton)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are looking into what started a fire that damaged an apartment complex during the noon hour Sunday.

The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.

We have a reporter on the scene to gather more details. We’ll share new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was...
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
Four true freshmen suspended for Miami game
Matthew Garza
Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit
In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student...
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school

Latest News

Texas A&M football Max Johnson pregame
Texas A&M football vs Miami
On Saturday Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and...
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Trail Life USA hosts event in College Station
Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids
Opening Drive - 9/17/22
2022 Aggie Gameday - Miami - Opening Drive