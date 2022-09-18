A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far.

On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.

Event coordinator Christy Atkinson said she has traveled all over the place building sand sculptures, so it’s exciting to be able to bring the art form to her local neighborhood.

“To bring it to our small little community and expose everyone to this phenomenal art, I just think it’s a great thing because if you can’t go to it we’ll bring it to you,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson said they used river sand for the event which was transported from Franklin.

“It’s very different from what we use at the beach, but it’s great for this,” Atkinson said. “It’s really strong, got a little bit of clay in it, but not to much because then it will hold to much water.”

Those competing in the sculpting competition are placed into either the master or semi-professional category. Atkinson said sculptures are judged based off their “wow factor,” if it’s made to be realistic how realistic is it and if it’s made to be crazy is it crazy enough.

“The judging panel will decide what they think is the best, but we also have peoples choice voting,” Atkinson said. “If you come out to the event find me or someone else who has a voting ticket and you can vote for whichever one you like the best.”

Sculptors will stop working on their creations at 3 p.m. on Sunday and the winners will be crowned at 5 p.m. Atkinson said the first place winner of the master’s category will receive a $500 cash prize. The first place winner of the semi-pro category will receive a $300 cash prize along with a medal.

Atkinson said she’s hopes they can make the event even bigger and better next year.

“It’s really important to have great events in your city no matter where you live, but Hearne especially,” Atkinson. “We’re really trying to bring people into the community, get them to realize it’s a nice little town.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.