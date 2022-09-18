NFL Aggies: Week Two
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week Two of the 2022 NFL season, including Christian Kirk who caught a couple of touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk WR (Jacksonville) - 6 catches 78 yards, 2 touchdowns. 24-0 win over Indianapolis
- Josh Reynolds WR (Detroit) - 3 catches 38 yards, 1 touchdown. 36-27 win over Washington
- Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 3 catches 61 yards. 20-10 win over New Orleans
- Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits. 31-30 loss to New York Jets
- DeMarvin Leal DE (Pittsburgh) - 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection. 17-14 loss to New England
- Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - 2 tackles, 1 QB hit. 42-38 loss to Miami
- Justin Evans S (New Orleans) - 7 total tackles. 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay
- Donovan Wilson S (Dallas) - 5 total tackles. 17-3 halftime vs Cincinnati
- Braden Mann P (New York Jets) - 4 punts (47.3 yards/punt). Passing: 1/1 17 yards. 31-30 win over Cleveland
MONDAY:
- Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) vs Buffalo
- Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) vs Buffalo
- Von Miller DE (Buffalo) vs Tennessee
- Tyrel Dodson LB (Buffalo) vs Tennessee
