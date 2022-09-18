NFL Aggies: Week Two

(KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week Two of the 2022 NFL season, including Christian Kirk who caught a couple of touchdowns.

Christian Kirk WR (Jacksonville) - 6 catches 78 yards, 2 touchdowns. 24-0 win over Indianapolis

.@Trevorlawrencee starts 7/7 and our 9-minute drive ends with a beautiful pitch and catch to @ckirk! #INDvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/QL073FkeDN — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2022

Josh Reynolds WR (Detroit) - 3 catches 38 yards, 1 touchdown. 36-27 win over Washington

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 3 catches 61 yards. 20-10 win over New Orleans

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits. 31-30 loss to New York Jets

in the backfield in a FLASH ⚡️



📺: #NYJvsCLE on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5tBLYXUhpL pic.twitter.com/E9DRakLi5Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 18, 2022

DeMarvin Leal DE (Pittsburgh) - 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection. 17-14 loss to New England

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - 2 tackles, 1 QB hit. 42-38 loss to Miami

Justin Evans S (New Orleans) - 7 total tackles. 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay

Donovan Wilson S (Dallas) - 5 total tackles. 17-3 halftime vs Cincinnati

Braden Mann P (New York Jets) - 4 punts (47.3 yards/punt). Passing: 1/1 17 yards. 31-30 win over Cleveland

MONDAY:

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) vs Buffalo

Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) vs Buffalo

Von Miller DE (Buffalo) vs Tennessee

Tyrel Dodson LB (Buffalo) vs Tennessee

