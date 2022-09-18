No. 24 Aggies bounce back with 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M football team took advantage of special teams and another solid defensive performance to take down No. 13 Miami 17-9 at Kyle Field Saturday night.

Max Johnson replaced Haynes King as the starting quarterback and finished 10/20 for 140 yards and a touchdown and 0 turnovers in his debut with the Maroon and White.

Devon Achane had his best outing this year with 88 rushing yards on 18 carries. Achane also added 42 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

LJ Johnson had his first career touchdown capping off the first drive of the game with a three-yard score.

Special teams for A&M had a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery on a punt to help turn the tide of the game.

Texas A&M is now 2-1 entering conference play next week against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. The No. 10 Razorbacks are 3-0 and avoided a scare 38-27 over Missouri State in week three.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
Matthew Garza
Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was...
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student...
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Kats run to first win of the season
Kats run to first win of the season
SAM HOUSTON A&M COMMERCE
Centerville vs Mart
Centerville vs Mart
2 minute warning - 9/17/22
2 minute warning - 9/17/22