No. 24 Aggies bounce back with 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M football team took advantage of special teams and another solid defensive performance to take down No. 13 Miami 17-9 at Kyle Field Saturday night.

Max Johnson replaced Haynes King as the starting quarterback and finished 10/20 for 140 yards and a touchdown and 0 turnovers in his debut with the Maroon and White.

Devon Achane had his best outing this year with 88 rushing yards on 18 carries. Achane also added 42 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

LJ Johnson had his first career touchdown capping off the first drive of the game with a three-yard score.

Special teams for A&M had a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery on a punt to help turn the tide of the game.

Texas A&M is now 2-1 entering conference play next week against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. The No. 10 Razorbacks are 3-0 and avoided a scare 38-27 over Missouri State in week three.

