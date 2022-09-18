Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County.

Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle.

The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45 a couple of miles south of Spur 67 south of Madisonville.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT: A pickup truck fire is slowing traffic on Interstate 45 in Madison County south of Madisonville about a couple miles south of Spur 67.



