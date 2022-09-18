Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County.
Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle.
The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45 a couple of miles south of Spur 67 south of Madisonville.
