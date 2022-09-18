Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs and went 26-10, while also winning the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Colson played in 18 games this year, concluding her eighth season in the league with her first WNBA Championship.

The Houston native is no stranger to championships, having led Texas A&M to its first-ever National Championship in 2011. She also helped the Aggies take home the Big 12 Tournament title in 2010. The National Champion is tied for being the winningest player in program history, amassing a 115-29 record during her time on the hardwood. She is one of three players to appear in two Elite Eight games in their A&M career.

Colson was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021, becoming the seventh player in program history to enter the hall. Colson holds the record at A&M for the most steals in an NCAA Tournament game with six. She sits fourth all-time in steals (255), fifth in assists (504) and sixth in games played (144).

