Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids

Trail Life USA hosts event in College Station
Trail Life USA hosts event in College Station(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I.

Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB guns.

“We want to try to get kids outdoors, with their dad’s and help them grow together,” Trail Life USA Troop Master Ted Hamilton said. “That’s what we’re about.”

The event also provided leadership opportunities for older kids.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
Matthew Garza
Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was...
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student...
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school

Latest News

On Saturday Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and...
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Opening Drive - 9/17/22
2022 Aggie Gameday - Miami - Opening Drive
In the Zone - 9/17/22
In the Zone - 9/17/22
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was...
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash