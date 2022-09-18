Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I.

Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB guns.

“We want to try to get kids outdoors, with their dad’s and help them grow together,” Trail Life USA Troop Master Ted Hamilton said. “That’s what we’re about.”

The event also provided leadership opportunities for older kids.

