Aggieland Outfitters celebrates ground breaking for third location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After several delays Aggieland Outfitters finally celebrated the ground breaking of it’s upcoming location Monday morning.

The new store will be the business’ third location and it will be at 100-200 Fairview Avenue near The Association of Former Students building. The new building will feature a 5,500 square-foot open floor plan making it the second largest location. Fadi Kalaouze, CEO of Aggieland Outfitters said there are no plans to close any of the locations, but once the new store opens the Aggieland Outfitters on George Bush Drive will undergo a revamp.

Kalaouze is excited to begin the ground breaking on it’s new location, but he said it wouldn’t have happened without the support of the community.

“We’ve been in business for 30 years, can you imagine,” Kalaouze said. “We wouldn’t be growing without their support. We are blessed to have a lot of unique products in our stores, to have Aggies supporting us. Win or lose they keep coming back. This is the Aggie spirit and we love it.”

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said Kalaouze is supporting the city and it’s citizens by not only making a brand new store, but one that will be nicer and more accessible.

“You saw what we had this weekend 107,000 plus folks in the stadium and another 20,000 to 30,000 who couldn’t get in who just camped around,” Mooney said. “This man right here helps us sell not just Texas A&M, but College Station. Over 36% of the city’s general funds come from sale tax dollars. That means lower property taxes for everybody.”

Kalaouze said the building will be a hybrid of the George Bush and University locations that will bring a new exciting atmosphere.

“We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the inside, it’s more important to us than the outside,” Kalaouze said. “We want you to come in and have a pleasant feeling, have an easy shopping atmosphere and not keep looking for a place to park and you can’t find it anywhere.”

Kalaouze said despite some bumps in the Aggie’s football season he’s most excited about the community and the future of Aggieland.

“The town is growing, the university is growing, the support, the sports, overall we’re getting a different level of employees, of recruits,” Kalaouze said. “This is going to be a great town and it’s already a great town, but it’s going to improve in a lot of ways. We’re excited to be part of that growth.”

There are not any plans for a fourth location yet, but Kalaouze said Aggieland Outfitters will continue to work year round to bring unique, elegant and quality merchandise to Aggieland.

“If you go to all the SEC schools you know that our store can not be comparable to any other store, why, because we have our heart in it,” Kalaouze. “ We don’t want to disappoint the Aggies. We want to deliver to the Aggies what they deserve, which is the best of customer support and product.”

