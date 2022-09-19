Aggies claim “buy-in” from team has improved

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team had the bounce-back game they needed after taking down then 13th-ranked Miami 17-9.

Following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State a week ago, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and other players mentioned that not everybody was completely “bought-in” during every play in practice. That loss seemingly served as a wake-up call, and the team said the “buy-in” has been better.

”People were, like I said last week, pretty affected with the loss just wanting to get back,” Ainias Smith explained. “Everybody was eager to go ahead and get back to practicing. That was actually a shock to me to see how some of those young guys were willing to go ahead and step up and work pretty hard,” Smith added.

“Basically, the energy was up,” running back Devon Achane said. “Everybody was ready to practice. Just keeping that energy and having that energy at practice makes the team a whole lot better,” Achane added.

The Aggies will now begin conference play this Saturday with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff against No. 10 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The game will be televised on ESPN.

