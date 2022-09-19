The Arts Council of Brazos Valley continues accessibility mission

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 50 years, The Arts Council of Brazos Valley has continued their mission to make art accessible for all residents and visitors. Whether it be funding to support the arts, or bringing the art directly to you, the opportunities are endless through this organization.

The Three was joined by ACBV Executive Director Sheree Boegner to talk about the art currently on display at the Arts Council.

When you visit the Arts Council, you will see the Staff Pick Series on display in the hallway and lobby. In the main gallery, you will find the work of Hailey Herrera, Nicky Smith, and Patsy Supak.

You can learn more about The Arts Council of Brazos Valley by watching the video above, and by visiting their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.