Be the perfect guest with this D.I.Y. hostess gift

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about hostess gifts to have on hand.

The Three’s guest co-host, Jennifer Satterfield, taught us how to make a Fall scented candle and lovely floral arrangement that is sure to put you at the top of the invite list!

Plus, who doesn’t love a Charcuterie Board To Go? Satterfield says this hostess gift can also double for a great accessory for a picnic in the park.

You can learn more by watching the video above, and by visiting Satterfield’s website here.

