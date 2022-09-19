Be the perfect guest with this D.I.Y. hostess gift

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about hostess gifts to have on hand.

The Three’s guest co-host, Jennifer Satterfield, taught us how to make a Fall scented candle and lovely floral arrangement that is sure to put you at the top of the invite list!

Plus, who doesn’t love a Charcuterie Board To Go? Satterfield says this hostess gift can also double for a great accessory for a picnic in the park.

You can learn more by watching the video above, and by visiting Satterfield’s website here.

