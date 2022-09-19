Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools.

Deputy Jayson Lyday with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the school resource unit, joined First News at Four to discuss how the sheriff’s office is keeping schools safe with the P3 app.

“That app is an anonymous reporting app that anyone can download on their phone and report at any time, any behavior that may seem suspicious,” Lyday said.

Lyday said that College Station ISD uses the app on a daily basis. The app goes through Brazos County Crime Stoppers and is monitored 24 hours a day.

“If anything is reported and it needs immediate attention, we’re able to see it and it gets to the proper authorities in a timely manner. That way we can advert any crisis,” Lyday said.

Anyone with any concerns can reach out to the school staff, administration or local law enforcement.

The app is free and available online or through the app store.

