Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools.

Deputy Jayson Lyday with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the school resource unit, joined First News at Four to discuss how the sheriff’s office is keeping schools safe with the P3 app.

“That app is an anonymous reporting app that anyone can download on their phone and report at any time, any behavior that may seem suspicious,” Lyday said.

Lyday said that College Station ISD uses the app on a daily basis. The app goes through Brazos County Crime Stoppers and is monitored 24 hours a day.

“If anything is reported and it needs immediate attention, we’re able to see it and it gets to the proper authorities in a timely manner. That way we can advert any crisis,” Lyday said.

Anyone with any concerns can reach out to the school staff, administration or local law enforcement.

The app is free and available online or through the app store.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
Man shot twice by College Station police officer Monday morning
A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County.
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players

Latest News

Aggieland Outfitters celebrates groundbreaking of upcoming third location.
Aggieland Outfitters celebrates ground breaking for third location
(Source: MGN)
Birds in equipment cause power outage affecting 5,000 in College Station
Drivers should avoid the area.
Crews battle 18 wheeler fire on I-45 near Madisonville
US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Sailor accused of igniting Navy warship puts fate in judge