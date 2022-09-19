Brazos Valley Beekeepers host Bee School to share skills, provide funding for youth programs

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Beekeepers is hosting their annual Bee School on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Bee School is an annual educational program for people interested in keeping bees.

There will be 51 session offered during the day; 11 for beginning beekeepers, eight on business aspects of beekeeping, and 25 appropriate for all levels.

“The Bee School operates with the idea of raising funds for our youth program, the youth beekeeping scholarship program,” Lynn Burlbaw, co-chair of the Bee School, said. “This is a two-year educational program that the students go through and in the process, they get their equipment and at the end of the first year, they get their own beehive.”

It will be hosted at First Baptist Church Bryan at 3100 Cambridge Drive.

Proceeds from Bee School will support the youth program.

“We have given over $7,500 in scholarships to youth who have completed the program,” Burlbaw said.

Tickets are $70 or $120 for a couple. You can also purchase raffle tickets.

Buy tickets, see the schedule for the Bee School or learn more about Brazos Valley Beekeepers online.

