COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A natural gas leak was reported near Arrington Road and Green Prairie Monday afternoon.

College Station firefighters and ATMOS Energy crews responded to the scene. Greens Prairie Road was closed for about an hour, but it has since reopened.

Crews have not confirmed what the cause of the leak was.

