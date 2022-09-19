College Station girls cross country wins TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational

By College Station Cross Country and Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) - The #2 ranked College Station Girls Cross Country Team won the Varsity Gold division of the TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars placed 6 runners in the top 19 finishers in a field of 125 runners. Their point total of 37 put them 71 points ahead of 2nd place San Antonio Brandeis and a field of 16 other schools. Top finishers were Maddie Jones (3rd), Katherine Brunson (5th), Megan Roberts (8th), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th), and Ellie Seagraves (48th).

The Varsity Boys team of Ricardo Lopez, Noah Benn, Vance Ballabina, Dylan McCue, Charlie Stafford, Eli Frey, & Grant Maraist placed 9th in a field of 24 schools.

