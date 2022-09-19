Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Nik Constantinou
Nik Constantinou(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade.

Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami Saturday, punting six times for 266 total yards, including a 57-yard long. He landed puts at the Miami 9-, 8- and 1-yard lines, marking the sixth time in his career he has pinned the opponent inside the 20-yard line three-or-more times.

Constantinou and the No. 23 Aggies will travel to Arlington Saturday to begin SEC play against No. 10 Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

