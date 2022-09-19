Early giving kicks off for Brazos Valley Gives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long giving event with early giving starting Monday.

Co-chair Molly Watson joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the event.

Brazos Valley Gives will host an 18-hour online giving event on October 18th to raise money and awareness for area nonprofits.

Brazos Valley Gives raises funds for over 150 non-profit organizations from across the Brazos Valley.

Physical donations can be dropped off on Giving Day at The Eagle in Bryan, Caldwell Civic Center, and Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Log on to brazosvalleygives.org and pick your favorite nonprofit or nonprofits and give where you live in the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.