Fisher on The 12th Man: “They’re not fans. They’re family”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week, the Texas A&M football team bounced back with a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami, and The 12th Man was in full force to see it.

Saturday’s attendance of 107.245 is the third largest crowd in Kyle Field history. A sell-out crowd just a week after an ugly loss might surprise some, but head coach Jimbo Fisher knows that’s what makes The 12th Man special.

”That’s why they’re loyal to this school in what we do. They’re not fans. They’re really not fans. They’re family,” Fisher exclaimed. “There’s a difference. The 12th Man is family. Fans come and go. Family sticks with you no matter what goes on. The good times, the bad times, and anything else that happens. That’s what The 12th Man is about and that’s what our fans are about. That’s why I love them and I thank them for it. I thank them for their support. I really do,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will be away from Kyle Field for the next five Saturdays starting this week with the Southwest Classic against No. 10 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A&M’s next home game will be on October 29th when they host Ole Miss.

