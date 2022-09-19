Get your family up and out the door with these simple hacks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do mornings in your household feel chaotic and out of control? You’re not alone. That’s why we brought in an expert.

Author, podcaster, and influencer Allison Sullivan joined The Three to talk about ways she’s mastered a smooth morning routine with her family.

Sullivan says moms often get stuck with only two options. “You either have to be this picture-perfect Pinterest mom or this complete and total hot mess. There are buckets in between those two things.” With this new morning routine, however, she says her family’s mornings have become much calmer and more structured.

You can watch the full interview with Allison Sullivan by watching the video above.

For more, tune in to The Three the week of October 24 - 28 to see Sullivan guest host alongside Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten.

