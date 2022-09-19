Hispanic heritage on full display at the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival

The event kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month and made its return after being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out Sunday afternoon for the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan.

The event kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month and made its return after being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The event kicked off with a parade at noon that began at Sandy Point Road near Highway 21 and ended at Main Street and William J. Bryan Parkway.

Several businesses including KBTX, organizations, schools and community members participated in the festivities.

The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band along with Texas A&M’s official mascot Reveille, and bands from Bryan ISD also marched in the parade.

The parade was followed by a festival that lasted well into the night and include live music, food, dancing, and vendors.

Event participants say it’s important to reflect on and recognize the significant contributions of Latinos and Hispanics to American society.

The Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan / College Station is a non-profit organization founded in the early 1990s that awards scholarships to high school students entering higher education, adults continuing higher education, and educators continuing higher education in a Master’s program.

