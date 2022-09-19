Keep your kids on track with a tutor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve noticed your child is falling behind, or just needs a bit of a helping hand this semester, it might be time to hire a tutor.

The Three was joined by Sylvan Learning of Bryan/College Station’s Executive Director, Anthonette Ruffino, for guidance on navigating the school year.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.