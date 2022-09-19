Live through Texas history at Boonville Days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival!

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, you can learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to observe demonstrations of frontier skills and trades including flint-knapping, spinning, weaving, quilting, and blacksmithing.

This is a family-friendly event, so there will be free pony rides, train rides, and other activities for children. The Museum will be open free with more exhibits, activities, and demonstrators inside!

There is also a shuttle that takes you to Boonville Heritage Park, where several 19th century Texans, including Harvey Mitchell, are buried. If you choose to drive yourself, you can find parking in surrounding public spaces, but no parking will be available at the site.

Chuck Wagon lunch tickets are on sale for $20 each at the Museum. For additional information, call 979-776-2195, or visit the website.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.