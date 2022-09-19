No. 11 Women’s Golf to Host “Mo”Morial Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to host the “Mo” Morial Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club for the first time since 2014.

The Lineup

Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is starting the lineup that took the Aggies to their first-ever semifinal appearance at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Headlining the group is ANNIKA Award Watch List selection Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. She is joined by Jennie Park, Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek and Zoe Slaughter.

Additionally, Lana Calibuso-Kwee will be making her second appearance for the Maroon & White as an individual after placing 12th at Pebble Beach to start the year at the Carmel Cup. Making their first career outings are Lauren Nguyen and Antonia Zacharovska, who are also competing as individuals.

Tournament Info

The 54-hole tournament has 36 holes scheduled for the first day of competition. Play will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament will conclude on Wednesday with the final 18 holes. Live stats can be followed at golfstat.com.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White started the 2022-23 campaign with a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach, Sept. 2-4. The Aggies shot 1-over and fell only behind the reigning National Champion Stanford Cardinal. Park finished third and Cooper logged a top-10 finish, coming in ninth.

History of the “Mo”

The “Mo” was last played in 2014 and returns after the eight-year break. The tournament is named after former Aggie women’s golf great Monica Welsh. Welsh, who tragically died in an auto-mobile accident in 1992, was a four-year letter winner for the Aggies from 1978-1982. She was a two-time TAIAW All-State selection and set the then-record for low competitive round (68) in 1981 at the TAIAW State Championship. This marks the Maroon & White’s 20th time hosting the “Mo”. The Aggies have finished first an event-best six times, including a tournament-record 25-stroke victory in 1996.

The Competition (2022 Final Golfstat.com Ranking)

Charlotte (76)

Florida (12)

Houston (65)

Kansas (79)

Kansas State (113)

Miami (40)

North Texas (47)

SMU (86)

Texas (14)

Texas A&M (10)

Texas State (92)

Texas Tech (25)

UTSA (49)

UNC (42)

